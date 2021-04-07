A tractor-trailer has rolled onto railroad tracks along Route 11 near Ridge Road in Point Township this afternoon.
Emergency crews have removed the driver from the truck. The driver has been taken to a local hospital by an Americus Hose Company ambulance.
The truck rolled onto its driver's side and the driver had to be cut out of the vehicle by emergency responders.
There is heavy traffic around the scene according to 511pa.com. A lane restriction is in place near the scene.
Crews are cutting away guide rail to allow for the truck to be towed back onto the road to clear the scene. Point Township police say it will be 4 to 6 hours until the truck is prepared to be removed from the scene.
Marcie Grove, who lives near the scene of the crash, said she heard the accident and called 911.
"It almost sounded like a plow truck with its plow down. I thought it hit the pole out here," she said. Grove said she was taking care of her daughter when the crash occurred. "I'm shocked it didn't wake her up. I just hope the driver is alright."
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.