Traffic along Interstate 80 westbound is backed up for more than 10 miles due to construction with a lane restriction between Danville and the Northumberland County line.
As of 4:45 p.m. today, the backlog extends approximately to Buckhorn. Motorists should be alert and watch for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.
Various sections of the left (passing) lane and shoulder on I-80 westbound are closed between Danville and the Northumberland County line for shoulder reconstruction.
Delays are expected, especially during the peak traffic hours of 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. There may be residual delays into the evening hours.
