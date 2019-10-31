PPL reports 2,093 customers in the Valley are without power tonight because of thunderstorms with strong rain and wind.
Emergency crews are responding to trees down, some pulling down power lines, in different parts of the Valley.
The most outages reported, as of 9:45 p.m., are in Northumberland County, with 1,643 — up more than 200 since the storms picked up around 8 p.m.
The majority of those outages (1,263) are in Lower Mahanoy Township, where trees were reported down on Route 225, according to 911 public radio communications.
Citizens Electric, which serves customers in the Lewisburg area, reports 35 outages — 19 in East Buffalo Township and 16 in Union Township.