TREVORTON — A home at 408 W. Shamokin St. in Trevorton was damaged by fire Thursday evening.
The fire burned through the roof of the home. Charred rafters were visible from the street. Firefighters worked from the street, inside the house, on a porch roof and from the extended ladder and bucket of a ladder truck to extinguish the blaze on the third floor of the three-story structure.
Flames were seen coming through the roof of the building. Public 911 radio communications indicated firefighters had to cut holes in the roof during the attack.
At least 28 units from multiple first response agencies were dispatched at around 5:30 p.m. by Northumberland County 911. The responders included fire units from multiple fire companies, fire police, medical personnel and police.
Fire personnel did not return calls Thursday night seeking information on occupants of the home, extent of damage or details about the fire response.
Photographer Robert Inglis contributed to this report.