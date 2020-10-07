SUNBURY — A state trooper described the assailant in a 2012 home invasion in Paxinos as prepared.
Trooper Kevin Kearney testified this morning in the Northumberland County trial of accused serial rapist John Kurtz that the assailant brought a mask, a gag and zip ties with him when he entered the home of the woman in November 2012. Kurtz has not been identified as the assailant in the testimony.
"This was a day out of her normal routine," said Kearney, noting the woman had both a doctor and tanning appointment and was home alone. "In some respects, it appeared to be a crime of opportunity, but in other respects, it was planned."
Kearney described the incident as "an impulsive act" that required planning and preparation. No money or items of value were taken from the scene, he said.
The victim testified she was home alone in November 2012 when a person came into her home wearing a mask, army coat and jeans. The victim described the individual as "not a tall person," who was stout and muscular. The Daily Item does not publish the names of victims of sexual assault.
The victim testified the man commanded her to get on the floor and then zip-tied her arms and legs, gagged and blindfolded here before moving her to the basement.
The victim said she pleaded with the man, offering him money and her husband's guns. The victim testified the man cut the zip-ties and left the home without assaulting her. She also testified she never saw the man's face and could not identify him.
Kearney and State Trooper Nicholas Berger testified that they responded to the woman's 911 call. She was in "shock" and "distraught" with cuts on her wrists as she walked the troopers through the house and basement, Berger testified.
Kearney and Berger testified that they found footprints in the frost and followed them to a pull-off on a nearby road. They testified they found tire marks but could not identify the direction the vehicle was moving.
Kearney testified they collected DNA samples of the assailant but had no matches until four years later. He received notification that the DNA matched a case from Milton in 2016. No testimony was given yet on that specific case.
Testimony will continue this afternoon.