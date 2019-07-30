SHAMOKIN — The cause of a deadly fire in the city's Fifth Ward early Tuesday isn't considered suspicious, according to a state police fire marshal.

Trooper Tyler Watson, state police at Milton, investigated what sparked a fire to spread to seven homes from 10-22 N. Franklin St. While not suspicious, Watson said the cause and point of origin remained under investigation.

Assistant Chief Stephen Jeffery of the Shamokin Fire Bureau confirmed that a female was found deceased inside one of the fire-damaged homes. The identity of the victim has not been released by the Northumberland County Coroner's Office.

First responders were dispatched about 5:45 a.m. to the unit block of North Franklin Street for a reported structure fire with entrapment. Initial reports were for two people trapped inside a home. One male was taken by ambulance from the scene.

Crews had the fire knocked down by 8:30 a.m. Several units remain in place this afternoon to battle any hotspots. State Police Fire Marshal Tyler Watson is also on the scene inspecting several of the homes at the center of the blaze. He is being assisted by Shamokin Police patrolman Ray Siko, the city's fire investigator.

The American Red Cross is assisting approximately eight people displaced by the fire. Two of the properties damaged were vacant and at least four homes appear to be a total loss.

Vic Rutkowski slept on his couch at 18 N. Franklin St. when he was awakened by sirens from emergency vehicles and began to smell smoke, though he couldn’t see smoke inside his home.

“I walked out the front door, all the firefighters there pulled me out,” Rutkowski said, standing with a friend out of harm's way. “Out front, it was ridiculous. I saw the smoke and the flames.”

Some 30 individual units were assigned to the fire, according to the county’s public incident webpage, including the entirety of the Shamokin Fire Bureau and its chiefs and fire police. Additional manpower and apparatus from Overlook, Atlas, Mount Carmel and Sunbury arrived on the scene among others. Shamokin Fire Chief Bruce Rogers thanked departments from across the Valley for the mutual aid response in fighting the blaze in the hot and humid weather.

According to county emergency communications, crews from Shamokin, Coal Township, Elysburg/Ralpho, Sunbury, Kulpmont, Mount Carmel, Mount Carmel Township, Catawissa, Upper Augusta and Danville responded along with some departments from Schuylkill County.

Deputy Coroner Jim Gotlob arrived on the scene at 7:30 a.m.

At 8:15 a.m., smoke and occasional flames were still visible at the front and rear of the four homes that appeared most heavily damage: 14-20 N. Franklin St.

Approximately 10 homes in all were involved in the fire to some degree: 8-26 N. Franklin St.

Nicole Bainbridge lives at 26 N. Franklin St. with her fiance and their dog. The couple were asleep when a neighbor called to alert them to the blaze a few doors down the block, spreading towards their home.

“As I woke up, you could smell the fire,” Bainbridge said, standing safely across the street watching firefighters work. She expressed gratitude to the volunteers on scene, thanking them for their efforts.

Firefighters mounted an interior and exterior attack to knock the flames back and prevent the blaze from spreading further along in the row of homes. They ran hoses into some of the buildings and used ladder two trucks to access the roofs and cut holes to ventilate the structures.

A hose from one ladder truck was used to soak the fire from above while fire crews aimed hoses at the blaze from ground level to the front and rear of the structures. At 6:45 a.m., fire officials sounded truck sirens directing all firefighters to evacuate from inside the structures to battle from the exterior.

Heavy smoke rose from the scene and spread through the city, allowing the fire to be smelled from blocks away.

Franklin Street is a narrow one-way. Parking is permitted on-street on both sides. It made for a congested scene. At one point, smoke settled between the burning homes and an old lumber yard building directly across the street, turning the scene gray and limiting visibility.

North Franklin Street and the streets immediately surrounding the fire scene are snaked with fire hose connected to hydrants and engines.

Betty Dillon lives at 35 N. Franklin St. She was already awake when emergency vehicles arrived on her block. She walked onto her front porch.

"We came out and saw the flames. That smoke was bad," Dillon said.

More details will be published when they become available.