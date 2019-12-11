MOUNT CARMEL — The blaze that caused heavy damage to a West Fifth Street double-home isn’t suspicious, according to Trooper Jim Nizinski, but a cause couldn’t be determined.
Nizinski, fire marshal from the Milton station, and Trooper Nathan Birth, an alternate marshal from Montoursville, finished their on-scene investigation today at 32-34 W. Fifth St.
“It’s a mess inside,” Nizinski said of the interior of 34 W. Fifth St., where the fire ignited in a second-floor bedroom.
According to Nizinski, PPL informed borough police that electric service wasn’t active at the panel box. However, the investigators found wires were charged near where the fire ignited.
The extent of damage and the state of the wiring wouldn’t allow for a firm conclusion that the nature of the blaze was electrical, Nizinski said. He noted that the half of the double-home at 32 W. Fifth St. did have electric service.
Both properties are vacant and were recently purchased by brothers George and William Grogan. Neither property was insured, according to George Grogan, who was on scene Wednesday morning.
The Grogans hoped to make some light renovations and find tenants for each half of the home. George Grogan, of Shamokin, said he closed on the purchase of his half-double on Nov. 13. He said his brother, a Sayre resident who wasn’t on scene, followed suit on the other half on Dec. 3.
George Grogan held up the deed for his half-double at 32 W. Fifth St., lifting it from the dashboard of his pickup truck parked outside the fire-damaged property Wednesday morning. He then picked up a second deed from the dash for 34 W. Fifth St. that belongs to his brother, William.
“It was going to be an easy fix,” Grogan said. “Now, not so much.”
While the fire investigation in Mount Carmel got underway this morning, an investigation at the scene of a fire in Shamokin that sparked about three hours earlier Tuesday was expected to begin about noon today. Shamokin Police Patrolman Ray Siko, the city’s fire investigator, will lead that investigation.
Mount Carmel area fire companies were dispatched to 32-34 W. Fifth St. just after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. With heavy smoke and flames exposed and spreading quickly, the incident was raised to a second alarm to request mutual aid from fire companies in the Shamokin area and Schuylkill County.
Crews in the Shamokin area were winding down at the scene of a destructive fire to a home at Seventh and Willow streets when they were called to assist in Mount Carmel. It was their third response to a house fire in a 48-hour period.
“We didn’t even have the hose up yet,” Chief Bruce Rogers, Shamokin Fire Bureau, said of how the city volunteers were still working to clear the scene when the Mount Carmel fire occurred.
Initial reports of possible entrapment were ruled out quickly as initial responders to the scene made entry and cleared the properties on West Fifth Street, according to emergency communications broadcast Tuesday night.
Windows and exterior doors on both halves of the home were opened or knocked out to ventilate the structure. The roof was also cut open as firefighters worked to bring the blaze under control.
The fire was brought under control at 10:10 p.m., according to emergency communications, about 40 minutes after it was first reported. Both halves sustained heavy fire damage on the interior, visible from the sidewalk and street around the property, as well as additional damages to the exterior.
Yesterday's fire in Shamokin was reported about 6:45 p.m. According to Shamokin Police Chief Darwin Tobias III, neighbors and police officers helped Arthur Crone and his wife from the home after flames spread through the rear of the first floor.
A fire just before 9 p.m. Sunday at 1-3 S. Gold St., Shamokin, left a family of six homeless. Siko ruled the cause of that fire a chimney malfunction. Flames from the chimney spread to the walls of the home.