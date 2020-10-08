SUNBURY — Accused serial rapist John Kurtz used Google to search for an address near one of his victims' homes and minutes later conducted a second search for pictures of the residence just hours before the Milton man kidnapped, bound and raped the woman, according to testimony from a state trooper Thursday.
On the third day of the scheduled two-week trial, the jury heard emotional testimony from a fifth victim and her mother. The woman explained how she was bound, blindfolded, taken from her Northumberland County home and placed in a vehicle between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. April 23, 2017.
She said she was taken to an undisclosed location and raped by a man she could not see.
That man, police say, is Kurtz, a 46-year-old former SCI-Coal Township prison guard accused of multiple kidnappings, rapes and attempted kidnappings within Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties between November 2012 and April 2017.
The victim said the man asked if she could see him through a blindfold, and when the woman told him no, the man responded, "Good, that's your saving grace."
The Daily Item does not publish the names of victims of sexual assault.
Trooper Max Andres, who was working at the Stonington state police barracks in April 2017, testified he spoke with the victim the day of the incident at a Valley hospital where she was being examined.
Andres said police had no leads at the time as to who the assailant was but when he received the results of a rape kit tested by state police, the DNA collected was a match for DNA in a similar rape case.
Both women were kidnapped from their homes and raped, according to police.
The woman held her composure while telling the jury her story, but her mother, who followed her on the stand, broke down during her own testimony.
The mother said she received a phone call from her daughter around 6:30 a.m. telling her she had just been kidnapped and raped.
Troopers began to meet with various other law enforcement agencies and worked around the clock to find leads, according to testimony.
Cpl. Jeff Vilello, of the Milton state police barracks, one of the arresting troopers, testified police decided to file a search warrant seeking Google records between July 13 and July 20, 2017, for anyone who searched the home of a victim who had testified earlier in the trial.
When troopers received the information it showed a local IP address, which resulted in law enforcement filing another warrant with internet provider PenTeleData requesting information on the subscriber of the account, according to testimony.
Records received by police showed that on July 19, 2017, at 10:09 p.m. the IP address was used to search a residence address, according to testimony by one of the arresting state troopers, Joel Follmer, a criminal investigator out of the Montoursville state police barracks.
At 10:12 p.m., just three minutes later, the IP address searched photos of the home, according to Follmer.
The rape occurred hours later in the early morning hours of July 20, according to previous testimony.
Kurtz, the subscriber using the IP address, then became a suspect, Vilello testified.
State troopers began to work 24 hours a day on the case. They placed a tracking device on Kurtz's vehicle, had troopers following him physically, and had a police helicopter in the air when Kurtz would be driving, according to testimony.
"We took a dive into his life," Vilello testified. "Our goal was to eventually collect a DNA sample to submit to the state police lab for testing."
Troopers had already collected DNA evidence that was connected to other rapes but investigators did not have a person of interest until the Google search warrant results were known, according to testimony.
Troopers discovered Kurtz was a prison guard, Vilello testified.
Investigators spoke with Department of Corrections officials and were able to find out where Kurtz was working and get his work schedules, Vilello said.
Vilello said one of the victims was raped on Nov. 9, 2012. Records showed Kurtz, who was working at the correctional facility in Frackville at the time, clocked into work at 9:47 p.m. on Nov. 8 and clocked out at 3:59 a.m. on Nov. 9, according to testimony.
The rape occurred before 6:30 a.m., on Nov. 9, Vilello said.
Kurtz was moved to SCI-Coal Township in 2015, Vilello testified.
In June of 2015, another rape was reported and work records showed Kurtz was off the day the attack occurred.
Kurtz was also off from work July 20, 2016, when another kidnapping and rape occurred, troopers said.
Kurtz did not make eye contact with witnesses on the stand but took notes and spoke with his public defender, Michael Suders, during questioning of the witnesses.
Northumberland County Assistant District Attorney Julia Skinner is prosecuting the case with Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor presiding.
The trial is set to resume at 9:15 a.m. today.