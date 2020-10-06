SUNBURY — A woman testified she was bound, blindfolded and removed from her house before being raped by a man state police call a serial rapist.
State police accused John Kurtz, a 46-year-old former SCI-Coal Township prison guard, of multiple kidnappings, rapes and attempted kidnappings within Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties between November 2012 and April 2017.
On the first day of the scheduled two-week trial, Northumberland County Assistant District Attorney Julia Skinner called seven witnesses, including one of Kurtz's alleged victims.
The woman, who began to cry during her testimony, said she was dragged out of her home on July 20, 2016, and taken to an unknown location, where she was raped.
"I kept saying, 'Please don't hurt me,'" the woman testified. "He kept telling me to do what he said."
The woman testified she had just gone to bed when a man in a ski mask appeared in her room, bound and gagged her, blindfolded her and drove her to a different location. She said her assailant asked her if she had a debit card.
She said the man struck her after she began to scream and hit her head off a vehicle.
The woman testified that after the attack the man dropped her off in a cornfield, which she later discovered was near her home.
Skinner called Montoursville state trooper Joel Follmer, who was working at the Milton barracks in 2016, to the stand. Follmer testified police conducted several hours of surveillance of the area and home in the days preceding the reported rape.
Follmer said troopers were unable to come up with leads. After interviewing the victim, troopers believed the person would have to be someone who knew the woman's schedule because she had only moved to the area in 2015.
The woman testified she and her husband had just returned from a short vacation and her husband was scheduled to work the night of the attack.
Follmer testified he narrowed down a search warrant request to Google, asking for any IP address nationwide that searched the woman's name from July 13 through July 20, 2016.
During cross-examination, Kurtz's defense attorney Michael Suders asked what the results were but Skinner said she would be calling another witness to provide them. The witness did not testify Tuesday.
Kurtz stared straight ahead throughout testimony by the woman and several law enforcement officials and only glanced at the witnesses occasionally.
Suders told the jury during opening statements that none of the victims could identify Kurtz and that a confession Kurtz gave police was forced.
The trial is being proceeded over by President Judge Charles Saylor.
The trial resumes at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday.