MILTON — A 23-year-old Turbotville woman is charged with felony manslaughter following the death of her son in a swimming pool earlier this month.
Brittney Bridges, of Main Street, faces felony involuntary manslaughter and endangering the welfare of children charges after Milton state police said she was "recklessly negligent" in the death of her 3-year-old son.
Bridges was arraigned by District Judge Mike Diehl on Monday. She was sent to Northumberland County Jail on $125,000 bail.
According to state police at Milton, Clayton-Lucas Eugene Hamilton died after falling into a neighbor's pool in Turbotville on Aug. 11. Police said between noon and 2 p.m., the toddler left his home and went to the neighbor's yard on Main Street. The boy was found in the pool by neighbors. He was later pronounced dead at UPMC-Muncy.
Bridges told police she fell asleep with her son and she was awoken by the sounds of sirens.
Bridges told troopers she got up and searched the house for her child but could not locate him, according to court documents.
On Aug. 19, troopers spoke with Bridges who told them her son woke up early, at around 7:55 a.m., and she said, "why kid why," according to court documents.
Bridges told troopers the child was never at the neighbor's pool before, according to troopers.
On Aug 21, troopers interviewed a neighbor who told police that in 2019 a "little blond boy" walked into her kitchen, according to court documents.
The neighbor told police that the child needed to open two doors in order to get into her kitchen, troopers said.
The neighbor walked the child outside and heard Bridges yelling for the child, police said.
The neighbor walked the child back to Bridges and told troopers she noticed other times where the child was left unattended in the front lawn, according to troopers.
Troopers said the neighbor told them she had concerns for the child's safety and described Bridges as an "unattentive mother."
According to the Lycoming County Coroner’s Office, the cause of death was ruled a drowning.