An electrical short caused a two-alarm fire that damaged three homes in Kulpmont Friday afternoon, according to Kulpmont Assistant Fire Chief Marshal Mirarchi.
Mirarchi said firefighters from multiple communities responded to the second-alarm fire which was called into 911 at around 1:45 p.m. Photos from the scene showed dozens in turnout gear.
According to officials, the fire started at 734 Spruce St., a half-double home, and spread to 732 Spruce St., and eventually to 736 Spruce St.
None of the homes had any residents living inside, Mirarchi said.
"Everyone did a great job in responding," he said.
Mirarchi said a state police fire marshal arrived on scene and said the fire started at 734 Spruce St., because of an electrical issue.
Mirarchi said 732 Spruce St., was being remodeled, 734 Spruce St., was vacant and 736 Spruce St. had tenants but were in the process of moving out and had only a small amount of belongings inside.
Mirarchi thanked the area fire departments for the rapid response, he said.