Fire crews have brought at a two-alarm fire in Coal Township under control after spread to three homes along West Arch Street this morning.
The fire is in the 1600 block of West Arch Street. There were multiple explosions, according to county officials and emergency radio communications.
More than two dozen units have been called to the scene. Reports were the fire was under control around 10:23 a.m. The first call came in about 9:50 a.m.
This is a developing story. More details will be posted when they become available.