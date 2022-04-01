WHITE DEER TWP. — Two families are displaced after the farmhouse they were living in was destroyed by fire Friday afternoon.
According to White Deer Township Fire Chief Kevin Koch, Red Cross was contacted to aid the families, one with two adults, two dogs and a cat and another with two adults, a 13-month old child and two dogs.
“Everybody’s out, pets are out,” Koch said. “At this point there is no injury to residents or firefighters.”
Emergency crews were dispatched to the home at 645 Leiser Road at around 5:24 p.m. and Koch was on scene by 5:28.
“It was fully involved when I got here,” he said, pointing out that there was no fire on the bottom floor. “Flames were coming out of the windows on the second floor and the roof.”
White Deer, Milton, Turbot Township and Warrior Run were among the responding fire companies who continued to battle the fire around 7 p.m.
Crews remained outside because the inside was unsafe.
“This is a really, really, really old farmhouse and up on the second floor, the ceiling is metal,” Koch said. “Inside of there, the floor is already burned out so it’s not safe to send a fireman in there.
“I don’t want to get anyone hurt for something that’s already destroyed.”
Koch complimented the good turnout from the fire crews who responded.
A nearby fire hydrant was accessed during the attack, with tanker dump site operations set up on the north and south ends of the home.