LEWISBURG — Two firefighters are recovering from heat exhaustion and two families totaling five people are homeless after a Wednesday afternoon fire struck a North Fourth Street home in Lewisburg.
According to William Cameron Engine Company Chief James Blount, the fire broke out at around 4 p.m.
“The initial reports were there was a person entrapped inside the home and when we arrived we encountered heavy fire and smoke from the back of the home,” Blount said. “We were able to put water on it and allow another crew to conduct a search and discovered no one was inside and everyone was accounted for.”
Blount said two firefighters suffered heat exhaustion and were taken to area hospitals to be checked.
“Both are at home and recovering,” Blount said.
Neighbor Tristan Scott, who has rented at the affected duplex since February 2020, discovered the fire and called 911.
“I heard a loud crash on the neighbor’s side and went to go check on him and the door was locked,” Scott said. “Then fire came out of the window on his side so I called 911.”
Scott said he has family in the area to stay with, but was unsure what was going to happen next.
“I’ve never been through this before so I don’t necessarily know what I’m going to do,” he said.
Blount said the fire is still under investigation and the families are staying with relatives.
Blount said the residence at 505-507 N. Fourth St. suffered significant fire and smoke damage.
No other injuries were reported, Blount said.
Lewisburg, Milton and Shamokin Dam fire companies and emergency medical service teams were among those who responded.