Approximately sixty vehicles were involved in a fatal crash that killed two men along Interstate 80 in Union County on Wednesday.
State Police at Milton confirmed that 53-year-old Edward Posavec, of Hatfield, Pennsylvania, and Marek Szczepanczyk, 58, of Sterling Heights, Michigan, were both killed in the crash.
Interstate 80 westbound has remained closed since the crash. PennDOT officials expect the highway, which is closed for more than 30 miles, to reopen around 2 p.m. today.
Police reported that a snow squall caused limited visibility and hazardous roadway conditions, which led to the chain reaction crash that shut down the interstate for hours.
Dominick Adamo, Union County coroner, at 8:30 p.m., confirmed a fatality in Union County on Wednesday night. A second person died at the trauma bay at Geisinger's emergency department, said Montour County coroner Scott Lynn at 9 p.m.
The crash occurred around 1:40 p.m. in White Deer Township and involved up to approximately 60 vehicles. The accident occurred in a heavily wooded area of I-80 during a snow squall, which made roads slick. The pileup shut down Interstate 80 for 34 miles in both directions. PennDOT reopened the eastbound lane after about five hours, but the westbound lane remains closed Thursday morning.
According to Evangelical Community Hospital spokeswoman Deanna Hollenbach, the Lewisburg facility received 39 patients, Four were transferred to other facilities, one patient was admitted to Evangelical and 34 were discharged.
Response to the incident continued until the hospital closed its incident command around 8 p.m., Hollenbach said.
Westbound traffic heading toward Lock Haven is being directed off I-80 at the 212B/I-180 West/Williamsport exit followed a detour using I-180 to Route 220 before reconnecting with I-80 at Williamsport.
Daily Item reporters Francis Scarcella and Eric Scicchitano and managing editor William Bowman contributed to this story.