SUNBURY — Two more people face felony robbery charges while a third person was re-arrested and faces drug charges stemming from a drug deal gone wrong in Sunbury which resulted in a shot being fired at a vehicle and a robbery at a city home, according to police.
Eric Wilt, of Jefferson Street in Milton, and a 13-year old male became the fourth and fifth individuals charged following a series of events that emerged from a drug deal in the city last week, according to Sunbury police.
Both were picked up by city police Sunday night.
Police Chief Brad Hare said an Oct. 13 incident led to an attempted robbery on Oct. 15, a shot being fired on Oct. 16 night before Tyler Adams, 22, of Line Street, was struck by a vehicle.
Adams was re-arrested Sunday night after being released on bail Saturday night.
Hare said the investigation into the incidents ongoing. At this point, Patricia Mahoney, 23, Tyler Bean, 22, both of Milton, and Adams are all in jail after Adams told Sgt. Travis Bremigen he sold drugs to an unidentified male after receiving a message on Snapchat on Oct 13, according to police.
Adams told Officer Keith Tamborelli that he sold drugs to Wilt on Oct. 13, and along with Bean and the 13-year old, came to his Line Street home around and struck another male in the house with a baseball bat on Oct. 15.
Wilt faces felony charges of robbery and aggravated assault after police said he used a baseball bat to strike a resident living with Adams inside the Line Street home on Oct. 16.
Adams said Bean held him and two others at gunpoint while one unidentified male ransacked the living room looking for items of value, according to officers. One unidentified male found a large amount of cash, marijuana and three designer belts, police said.
Police spoke with Bean on Friday night and Bean admitted his role in the robbery and told police he had a Bersa Thunder .380 handgun with him at the time of the robbery, according to court documents.
Bean told officers he was there “only to buy weed” and that he didn’t know a robbery was going to take place, police said.
Officers seized the weapon used in the robbery, but have not recovered the weapon used in the shooting, according to police.
On Friday police were called to the CVS parking lot on Fourth Street at around 5 p.m. after reports of a shot fired, police said. When officer Dara Golden-Lieski arrived, they found Mahoney and Bean inside a vehicle, police said.
The two reported they were driving and saw a vehicle pull up and several people exit and attempt to block Mahoney and Bean from leaving, police said.
Mahoney and Bean said Adams was the driver, police said.
Mahoney and Bean said Adams fired a shot and Bean drove through the group possibly injuring Adams, according to court documents.
Adams was not injured and the shot that was fired struck the vehicle Mahoney and Bean were in, police said. That vehicle has been seized by police, officers said.
Adams is charged with felony possession with the intent to deliver and criminal use of a communication device.
Bean is charged with felony robbery, aggravated assault, criminal trespass, and misdemeanor charges of unlawful restraint, possessing instruments of crime, and theft by unlawful taking. Mahoney is charged with a misdemeanor charge of false reports and obstruction.
Four individuals are incarcerated at the Northumberland County Jail. The 13-year old was taken to a juvenile detention center, police said.
"The investigation continues to be ongoing," Hare said Monday. "There will possibly be more arrests made in the shooting incident later this week. Our department has worked diligently on this investigation and it is a notice to anyone with this type of behavior that it will not be tolerated in the city and we will not stop until everyone involved faces charges."