SUNBURY — First responders freed two people from wreckage following a crash at about 9:45 a.m. Sunday that closed a section of Fourth Street for several hours.
Rose Mowery, 26, of Danville, and a passenger, Susan Jones, of Danville, were trapped briefly in a Dodge Journey mini-van, Sunbury police said. A 9-year old boy was also riding in the van, but was able to escape on his own.
Officer Terry Ketchem said a Ford Escape, driven by Katelyn Walters, 19, of Herndon, was traveling south on Fourth Street as the traffic signal changed from green to red.
Walters told officers she was unable to stop in time and went through the red light at Fourth and Arch streets, where her vehicle collided with the minivan, operated by Mowery.
The impact caused the minivan to overturn, confining Mowery to the driver’s compartment and pinning Jones under the driver’s side of the vehicle, police said.
Walters suffered a minor injury to her knee and was released from the scene.
Mowery and Jones were freed from the vehicle by members of the Sunbury Fire Department and were taken Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville by the Americus Ambulance Company. A condition report from the hospital was not available.
Traffic violation citations are pending the completion of the accident investigation, police said.
The Sunbury Fire Department, Sunbury Fire Police, Americus Ambulance Company, Area Services Ambulance Company, Evangelical Ambulance, Point Township Police Officer Kevin Herring, and Aurands Towing Service all assisted city police at the scene.