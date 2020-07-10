HUMMELS WHARF — According to Milton state trooper and spokesman Mark Reasner, there is no threat to the public related to a reported shooting investigation at Buffalo Wild Wings.
Reasner said more information will be released when it becomes available.
Authorities investigating the reported shooting said two people are dead.
Emergency personnel evacuated the Monroe Marketplace and the Buffalo Wild Wings was locked down with customers inside as police investigated.
A heavy police and EMS presence could be seen in the Buffalo Wild Wings parking lot. At least one person was taken away in a Life Flight helicopter.
State police troopers along with local police, EMS workers and fire police from the surrounding area responded to the incident.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.