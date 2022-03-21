State police are investigating the drug overdose deaths of two unidentified individuals in Snyder County and possibly a third, pending autopsy results.
The deaths occurred within the past two weeks, said District Attorney Michael Piecuch. Two of the fatalities have been confirmed to be drug-related and an autopsy is pending on a third person to determine if that death involved drugs, he said.
Investigators are concerned that there may be a "bad batch" of either heroin or fentanyl in the region, Piecuch said.
"We have seen a spike in ODs (overdoses) in Snyder County, but the concern would go beyond the county's borders," he said. "We want to get the word out. We want to save lives."
Piecuch emphasized that there are "safe harbor" laws that protect anyone who provides assistance and remains with a person suffering an overdose against the possibility of criminal charges tied to drugs.
The Pennsylvania Drug Overdose Response Immunity Act of 2014 provides immunity from prosecution to anyone who reports an overdose and remains with the victim until medical assistance is on scene.
Anyone who witnesses an apparent drug overdose is urged to call 911 immediately and remain with the victim until help arrives.
Piecuch said all three recent deaths remain under criminal investigation.
Northumberland County Coroner James F. Kelley said he's seen an increase in the past six months to a year of a designer opiate known as 4-ANPP showing up in drug overdose deaths in the county.
"It's a type of fentanyl," Kelley said, adding that getting the word out about the potential mortal danger these drugs pose could save someone's life.
The drug overdose death rate in Pennsylvania is 35.6 among every 100,000 people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.