SUNBURY — Two city residents face attempted homicide charges and two other people are being charged as accomplices in connection to a June 16 shooting on Third Street that police said may be in retaliation to a murder in late May.
On Thursday police took Reggie Houseal, 19, of Seventh Street, Isaac Holley, of Northumberland and Francky Riche, of Walnut Street, into custody. Police have also issued an arrest warrant for Anthony Moultrie, of Fifth Street after police said an investigation showed all four men were inside a black SUV that fired at least seven shots at a vehicle where a relative of accused murderer Ajani Munsh-Ousha Uhuru was a passenger.
Uhuru has been charged with shooting to death Kareem Jakes, 30, inside the Penn Jersey Mart, on Fourth Street, on May 19, according to police.
Riche and Moultrie are accused of two counts of attempted homicide. Housel and Holley are accused of two counts of an accomplice to attempted homicide as well as several other felony charges, according to a criminal complaint.
Housel, Holley, and Riche were arraigned before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey this afternoon.
Sgt. Travis Bremigen, the lead investigator in both cases, and Chief Brad Hare said they got a phone call from a resident in the 100 block of South Third Street on June 17 stating the man discovered a bullet hole in his vehicle. At the scene, police located seven spent brass casings, four .380 spent casings, and three 9mm spent casings, according to the complaint.
Officers also retrieved video surveillance, where they observed a white vehicle at 10:07 p.m. on June 16, traveling on South Third Street and running the stop sign at South Third and Chestnut Street. A black SUV was seen traveling behind the vehicle and the video shows what appears to be a muzzle flash coming from the black SUV, according to officers.
More video was obtained and reviewed and police said they saw the vehicles traveling at a high rate of speed in the city. The black SUV was observed to be firing from the vehicle while both vehicles were traveling south on South Third Street.
Police were later notified by an individual that they were one of the people inside the white vehicle who believed they were the target of retaliation because of the relation to Uhuru, police said.
The individual told police they were picked up by another man and the two left a home and were eventually followed by the black SUV, according to police.
The person allegedly told officers they had been getting threats from a male and believed it was in retaliation for the shooting at the Penn Jersey Mart in May. Police visited the Penn Jersey Mart and reviewed video footage and said they observed the same black SUV in the parking lot on June 15 and were able to identify Holley, police said.
Through several other views of video footage, police identified Holley and requested he come to the police station to be interviewed, police said.
Holley arrived and said the black SUV is owned by a relative. He said the night of the incident on South Third Street he picked up three other people and was told to follow the white vehicle, police said.
Holley said he followed the vehicle and attempted to stop the vehicle but the vehicle did not stop and a passenger, Moultrie, started firing shots at the car and Holley became afraid for his life, police said. Holley said he stopped the vehicle and told the three passengers to get out. police said.
On June 22 police spoke to Reggie Houseal Jr., who told officers he was also in the vehicle driven by Holley on June 15.
Houseal allegedly told officers after the shots were fired he told Holley to stop the vehicle and then he got out, police said. Houseal said "Zoe" later identified as Francky Riche, was given a handgun by a female and that "Zoe" was one of the shooters on June 15, according to police.
Bremigen said police were able to retrieve the handgun from a home on Seventh Street, police said. Hare said Bremigen and the rest of the department did an outstanding job on the case and worked long hours to make sure residents were safe.