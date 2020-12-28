SUNBURY — Two women are in custody and city police seized 81 grams of suspected cocaine, 86 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine as well as a 9 mm handgun loaded with 15 rounds of hollow point ammunition and $1,190 in cash during a bust that occurred Monday afternoon on Susquehanna Avenue.
Lynn Buckles, 48 of 633 Susquehanna Ave., and Stacia Culp, 33, of Edison Avenue, were jailed Monday after officer Trey Kurtz and members of the Northumberland-Montour County Drug Task Force executed a warrant at the Susquehanna Avenue address and discovered the drugs and weapon, police said.
At 12:54 p.m., officers arrived with the warrant. Buckles was detained while police began to search for the drugs, police said.
Chief Brad Hare, Sgt. Travis Bremigen, Cpl. Brad Slack and officers Aaron Doyle and Kurtz discovered drugs, drug paraphernalia and contraband throughout the home, police said.
Kurtz discovered a black bag that contained the suspected cocaine and crystal methamphetamine as well as a SAR ARMS 9 mm, with 15 rounds in the weapon and another 49 rounds near the gun, police said.
Hare said his department was busy all day with several other officers from his department working on an armed robbery that occurred at Puff's, on Market Street, at around 6 a.m. Monday.
Hare said a man entered the store, assaulted a clerk and held a screwdriver to his back while robbing a register of cash before fleeing out the door.
Buckles and Culp face felony possession with the intent to deliver and possession of a firearm with an altered manufacturer's serial number.
Both were sent to Northumberland County Jail and will wait to be arraigned by Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey.