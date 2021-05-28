Staff reports
LEWISBURG — Two people were critically injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon at the intersection of JPM and Col. John Kelly roads in Union County.
State police at Milton reported David Hoke, 82, and Darlene Soder, 67, both of Shamokin Dam suffered critical injuries and were flown to Geisinger by a Life Flight helicopter. Hoke and Soder remained in critical condition Friday night, according to an on-call Geisinger spokesman. Hoke, the driver, was not wearing a seat belt and Soder, the front seat passenger, was wearing a seatbelt, according to police. The accident occurred at 1:13 p.m.
According to an initial investigation by state police at Milton, Hoke and Soder were traveling north on JPM Road in a Red Kia Soul toward the intersection with Col. John Kelly Road and failed to stop at a posted stop sign.
The vehicle drove into a camper being pulled by a Black Dodge Ram being drive by Roger Long of New Columbia, police said.
The vehicle came to rest on the north shoulder of Col. John Kelly Road, sustaining heavy front-end damage.
Long and three passengers, including Lori Long and two juvenile males, were uninjured.
State Police were assisted at the scene by William Cameron Engine Company and Evangelical EMS Services.