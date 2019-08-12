Two Union County men were killed in a plane crash Sunday afternoon near the Antes Forte Airport outside of Jersey Shore.
Douglas Cromley, 40, of Lewisburg, and David McCormick, 67, of Allenwood, were identified by Lycoming County Coroner Charles Kiessling on Monday afternoon.
Kiessling said the Lycoming County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene of a plane crash that occurred at around 5:40 p.m. just south of the Jersey Shore Airport on Sunday.
Cromley was the pilot of the small experimental plane that had reportedly just left the airport when it crashed just off the runway, Kiessling said.
Cromley and McCormick, the passenger, were killed upon impact, the coroner said.
The investigation is underway by the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board. Both agencies were unavailable for comment on Monday.
Autopsies are scheduled for today in Allentown, Kiessling said.
Cromley was the pilot in an Oct. 4, 2013, plane crash at Penn Valley Airport in Selinsgrove, which injured him and his passenger. The aircraft crashed after its first flight following an annual inspection
NTSB reported the 2013 accident was caused by cables which were incorrectly installed in the plane's inspection.