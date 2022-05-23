SUNBURY — Accused murderer Ajani Munsh-Ousha Uhuru is in police custody, Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare said.
Hare said the 23-year-old was taken into custody Monday afternoon. Hare said he will release more details at a press conference to be held at the Sunbury Police Station on Arch Street at 7:30 p.m.
Uhuru, 23, of Sunbury, who officers said was armed and dangerous, fled the scene of a shooting on May 19. Police said he fired multiple shots at 30-year-old Kareem Jakes, of Sunbury, before leaving the store.
Uhuru was charged with homicide on Friday. A warrant was issued for his arrest.
Arrested officer Sgt. Travis Bremigen said Uhuru was captured in the Philadelphia area.
The Daily Item will broadcast the press conference live on its Facebook page.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.