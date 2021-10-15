NEW COLUMBIA — A Union County woman died Friday in a fire that destroyed her home.
Brenda Lee Reibsome, 57, died in the fire at her home at 361 Grover Drive, White Deer Township, according to Trooper Jim Nizinski, state police fire marshal.
The cause of the fire is undetermined but it’s not considered suspicious, Nizinski said. A specific point of origin was too difficult to pinpoint because of the damage to the home.
Flames consumed almost the entirety of the house. Its walls and roof collapsed or the charred remains were torn down during the firefighting effort.
“There’s so much damage up there it’s really hard to tell. Most of the floors are starting to fall into the basement,” Nizinski said.
The fire was initially reported to Central Susquehanna Regional 911 at 1:31 p.m. with possible entrapment. First responders began to arrive about 10 minutes later, according to Nizinski.
“When I arrived on the scene the home was fully involved with fire. The fire apparatus got here and we went to work,” said Chief Kevin Koch of the White Deer Township Volunteer Fire Co.
The fire scene is located near the southernmost end of a narrow, gravel road that dead-ends at a private home nearby. At least eight fire engines, pumpers and tankers lined the narrow drive, hose lines snaking from the apparatuses and through the rear yard as firefighters trained water on the burning home.
Tanker trucks shuttled water from a fire hydrant on Pleasant View Road about 3-1/2 miles away to a temporary fill tank set up on Grover Drive.
“On these narrow roads, it’s so difficult to get your water supply set up,” Koch said.
The fire was under control within one hour but the charred remains continued to smolder, sending a steady plume of gray smoke into the sky above. Firefighters worked to douse hot spots still burning in the wreckage as distraught relatives began to arrive on scene. They remained on scene for hours into the afternoon.
Responding to the scene, along with White Deer Township Volunteer Fire Co., were first responders with Warrior Run Area Fire Dept., William Cameron Engine Co., Turbot Township Fire Co., Milton Fire Dept., Mifflinburg Hose Co., South Williamsport Fire Dept. along with area fire police and emergency medical services.