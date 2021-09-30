LEWISBURG — A jury in Union County found Melissa Keister guilty of child endangerment on Thursday afternoon.
The verdict came back just after 3 p.m. Keister will be sentenced by Dec. 23, judge Michael Hudock said. The jury deliberated for about 5 1/2 hours before reaching the verdict.
Keister, 39, of New Columbia, was accused by state police and the District Attorney’s Office of intentionally starving the then 9-year-old child in 2018, causing the girl to be severely underweight. Keister also is accused of forcing the girl to sleep inside a square taped to her near-empty bedroom’s hardwood floor — without blankets and sometimes nearly nude while under video monitoring.
During closing arguments this morning, defense attorney Angela Lovecchio said Keister did the best she could under the circumstances and Keister was not blaming the girl for the behavior, instead pointing toward a challenging diagnosis.
In his closing argument, District Attorney Pete Johnson asked the jury to determine the facts as presented and apply the law as presented by Judge Michael Hudock. He asked the jury to consider what he called conflicting evidence from witnesses. "You have to decide who to believe or not to believe from the witness stand," he said.
Johnson equated Keister's treatment of the juvenile — including making her sleep on a hardwood floor — to torture and reminded the jury the girl thrived after she was taken out of the house.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.