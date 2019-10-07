Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way offices will be closed today after fire crews responded to the office at 228 Arch Street.
United Way President and CEO Joanne Troutman said "all is well" at the office and there is no damage. She said dust in the heating system kicked up some smoke when the heating system was turned on for the first time this year.
The initial call came in at 8:36 a.m. Crews from across Sunbury responded, but no water was ever sprayed onto the building.
"The response from firefighters was amazing," Troutman said. "We are grateful for their quick response."