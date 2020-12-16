Valley leaders are calling for snow emergencies across the region as a snowstorm predicted to dump up to two feet of snow on the region kicks into high gear.
Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich declared a state of emergency, putting emergency snow parking into effect and Line Street in the city was closed so children could sled.
City Administrator Ocker said non-essential Sunbury employees were sent home and would not return to work until Friday.
"Employees who are capable of working from home are expected to do so during regular hours," she said. "My reason for keeping offices closed and non-essential employees home on Thursday is because emergency crews will still be operating to clear secondary streets/roads and remove large volumes of snow and it is better to have vehicles off the streets, roads and out of parking lots."
Union County Commissioners declared a snow emergency, directing Emergency Management Director Michelle Dietrich to coordinate response including aiding in the restoration of essential public services if they’re disrupted. The declaration allows county officials to rent equipment, purchase supplies, enter contracts for services and hire temporary workers, if necessary, without following typical procedures that are more time-consuming.
Mifflinburg declared a snow emergency. The borough asked residents not to park on streets, particularly on the posted snow emergency routes.
Lewisburg announced the Borough Public Works Crew will begin removing snow from Market Street and other roads. Market Street parking spaces and parking lanes will be cleared beginning at 12:01 a.m. Saturday. Municipal lots will be cleared as time allows.
Beginning at 7 a.m. Friday through Dec. 24, borough workers will remove snow from the parking lane of streets posted “No Parking” for street cleaning.
Illegally parked vehicles will be ticketed or towed. People parked in municipal lots are warned that the lots will be closed at times for snow removal. Vehicles remaining in “closed” lots may be towed. Monitor the borough’s website and Facebook pages for updates as to when specific lots will be closed.
Selinsgrove Mayor Jeff Reed declared a disaster emergency for the borough due to the winter storm.
The declaration directs the borough’s emergency management coordinator to "take all appropriate action needed to alleviate the effects of this disaster, to aid in the restoration of essential public services, and to take any other emergency response actions deemed necessary to respond to this emergency."
Mayors in Beavertown and Mount Carmel enacted snow emergencies on Tuesday night ahead of the storm.