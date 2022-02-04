Several Valley roads remain closed this morning due to flooding or downed trees and utilities, according to PennDOT.
There are four roads in Union County, two roads in Northumberland County and one in Snyder County closed as of 2 p.m.. Check on road closures and where snowplows are working in real time at 511pa.com.
PennDOT has also closed the Veterans Memorial Bridge along Route 61 to pedestrians due to icy conditions. The sidewalks will be reopened once the ice has been removed, PennDOT said.
Roads closed include:
Montour County
- Steckermill road between Narehood Road and Mowery Road in Liberty Township.
Northumberland County
- Route 45 is closed in both directions between Route 405 and Housels Run Road in West Chillisquaque Township for flooding.
- Shakespeare Road between Route 45 and Hobbes Road in East Chillisquaque Township.
Union County
- Creek Road between Route 104 in Limestone Township and Shirk Road in Lewis Township.
- Creek Road between Davis and Shirk roads in Hartley Township.
- Eighth Street between Chestnut Street in Mifflinburg and Maple Street in Lewis Township.
Snyder County
- All roads are open.
PennDOT cautions motorists to never drive through flooded roadways; it takes just two feet of fast-moving water to float a car.
A flood advisory is in effect until 7 a.m. this morning according to the National Weather Service in State College. Minor flooding is low-lying or poor drainage areas is possible. Additionally, NWS reports ice movement may lead to jams or blockages.