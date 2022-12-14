A major storm is expected to bring snow, sleet and freezing rain beginning Thursday morning and lasting late into the evening or Friday morning.
Several school districts canceled classes Thursday ahead of the storm. As of 7 p.m. Wednesday, Lewisburg Area, Selinsgrove Area, Warrior Run and Mount Carmel Area school district announced Thursday closures.
Forecasters say snow will fall on about 200,000 square miles of the interior Northwest and make traveling on roadways hazardous.
"It will be a potpourri of snow, sleet and freezing rain," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tom Kines.
Depending on temperatures, the Valley can expect anywhere from one to two inches of snow if the storm brings mostly sleet and freezing rain or as much as six inches of snow when it starts in mid-morning, he said.
"Precipitation will last all day and into the late night or early Friday," Kines said. Today "is a good day to stay indoors."
Monroe Township Road Foreman Terry Conrad and his crew are prepared to take care of a little more than 40 miles of roadway in Snyder County.
"We stocked up on salt and cinders and made sure all the lights are working on the vehicles," he said.
While state and local roads will be treated and cleared during the storm, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) recommend motorists avoid unnecessary travel.
Noting that "salt is not a silver bullet," a PennDOT release warns that roads that appear wet may be coated with ice and require extra caution when approaching bridges and highway ramps.
Various speed and vehicle restrictions will be implemented during the storm and posted on message boards, the 511PA traveler information website and smartphone apps. Motorists can also sign up for personalized alerts on the website.
The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) reminds residents to give utility crews space to perform repair work, if necessary.
“Time spent on planning and preparing before a storm can go a long way toward keeping yourself and your family safe when severe weather hits,” said PUC Chairman Gladys Brown Dutrieuille. “Snow, ice and high winds can disrupt utility service, underscoring the importance of storm preparations.”
Some tips from the agency include keeping cell phones charged; a list of toll-free outage hotlines and utility website address; flashlights with batteries and report all outages to your utility.