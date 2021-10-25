COVID-19 booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are now available to eligible adults across Pennsylvania with appointments available for Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer shots at Valley locations.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the booster doses on Wednesday and the Center for Disease Control (CDC) issued its approval on Thursday for Moderna and J&J shots. Pfizer boosters had been previously approved. On Friday, appointments became available across the Valley, including at Evangelical Community Hospital, Geisinger and Weis Markets’ pharmacies.
“Vaccine providers across Pennsylvania have supplies of all three safe and effective vaccines ready to administer booster shots to those who are eligible,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said. “I am impressed by the tens of thousands of Pennsylvanians who are stepping up every day to get their first, second or third dose of vaccine to protect themselves, their loved ones and their neighbors against COVID-19.”
Individuals who received Moderna or Pfizer vaccine are eligible to get a booster if it has been at least six months since the initial series of two doses, and you are one of the following: Are 65 years and older; Age 18 and older and reside in a long-term care setting, have an underlying medical condition, or work or live in a high-risk setting.
Individuals who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are eligible to get a booster, if it has been two months since the shot.
Weis Markets’ pharmacist immunizers are now administering booster doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in 132 in-store pharmacies, the chain announced Friday afternoon.
“The J&J and Moderna boosters will increase availability for customers in designated groups,” said Rick Seipp, Weis Markets’ vice president of Pharmacy. “Weis pharmacies offer a quick and convenient immunization option — especially since the FDA-approved ‘mix and match’ booster option is now available to fully immunized customers, which means they can receive a different vaccine for their booster shot.”
To receive the booster dose, customers should schedule an appointment with a Weis-certified immunizer at: https://www.weismarkets.com/pharmacy-services. Appointment sign-ups are available one day prior to the immunization.
To schedule a booster shot or to begin the vaccine process at Evangelical, call 570-522-4530 Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., or visit evanhospital.com/virus and fill out a request a vaccine form. The system has not offered Johnson & Johnson vaccines at its clinics, only Pfizer and Moderna first and second doses. That will continue with boosters.
Those interested in first, second, third or booster doses of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Geisinger can schedule through the MyGeisinger app or by calling 570-284-3657. Appointments are available at the vaccine centers at the Geisinger Health Plan Building near Danville, Geisinger CenterPoint in Jenkins Township, Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital and Geisinger Lewistown Hospital.