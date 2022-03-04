SHAMOKIN DAM — At least five people were injured, one critically, in a Friday evening crash on Routes 11-15 that ended with one vehicle on the roof of a Shamokin Dam restaurant and another into the side of the building.
Paul Schardt was at Eyeland Optical at about 5:45 p.m. when he heard a loud commotion and looked out the window.
"I was looking at a pair of glasses and I heard a crash. I looked out and saw two tires coming down the highway," the Coal Township resident said.
Seconds later, Schardt said, he heard another crash and saw a utility line fall.
He, along with a state police trooper and an Eyeland employee, left the store to check out what was happening and saw a minivan had crashed into the side of the nearby Golden Chopsticks restaurant at 3004 N. Susquehanna Trail.
Someone spied another vehicle on top of the restaurant's roof.
Two people in the van, a man and a woman, got out of the vehicle, dazed, but able to walk away, Schardt said.
The trooper rushed to the roof and retrieved a small female child, about 1 1/2 years old, from the car.
The child appeared uninjured, said Schardt.
Another witness who didn't want to give her name said when the trooper opened the door of the vehicle on the roof, a small dog fell out.
First responders administered CPR to the driver of the vehicle, the witness said.
Shamokin Dam Police Chief Timothy Bremigen said Officer Eric Hassenplug was investigating a report of a reckless driver when he came upon a vehicle that had been struck at 8th Avenue in the borough.
"He looked down the Strip (southbound) and saw fire," Bremigen said, of the accident at Golden Chopsticks.
The erratic driver appears to have been the unidentified female at the wheel of the car that landed on the restaurant roof, he said.
In all, at least five vehicles were struck during the incident, Bremigen said.
He was withholding the name of the critically injured woman until relatives were notified.
Bremigen said police were still working to determine why she was traveling in such a reckless manner during rush hour.
Shamokin Dam Deputy Fire Chief Jon Gray said his department received the call at about 5:49 p.m.
The van that crashed into the side of the restaurant sparked a small fire and caused at least one injury to a worker inside, Gray said.
"It appears the worker had a shoulder injury," he said.
Crash debris was spread over about one-quarter mile along the Strip, beginning just before 8th Avenue, he said.
Traffic was reduced to one lane in both north and southbound lanes of Routes 11-15 between 10th and 11th avenues for several hours while state police conducted an accident reconstruction investigation.