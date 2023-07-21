LEWISBURG — Convicted killer Myrle Miller will spend the rest of her life in state prison.
On Friday in Union County Court, Lehigh County Senior Judge Edward Reibman ordered Miller, 77, to serve a mandatory life sentence in prison for a first-degree murder conviction as well as a consecutive sentence of 104 to 294 months for an additional five felony counts: insurance fraud, theft by deception of more than $25,000, forgery, perjury and dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity. Reibman also ordered Miller to pay restitution in the amount of $395,546.92.
Following a trial in April, a jury convicted Miller of poisoning and defrauding her 77-year-old husband John Nichols on April 14, 2018. Five family members of her deceased husband however provided statements on Friday, calling Miller's morality into question and using descriptors like "evil" and "rotten."
"You are the true definition of evil and your evil ways are over," said Nichols's daughter Lori Heddings.
Following a nearly weeklong trial in April, a jury found Miller guilty of first-degree murder and five felony counts. State troopers allege Miller intentionally fed Nichols her own prescription medication, verapamil, knowing it would cause his heart to fail. Miller was arrested in May 2021 and has been held in jail without bail.
"You saw a sociopath who had no reaction to the verdict," said District Attorney Pete Johnson. "She was blank-faced. She never made a statement of remorse to anyone or the family. She's as cold as they come and deserves the full measure of the law."
Tammy Lawton, Nichols's daughter, said that Miller is "an evil thing that I am unable to call human."
"I look forward to you meeting your maker so you can spend an eternity in Hell," said Lawton.
Lawton said there is no forgiveness for Miller. She said she and her family can move forward knowing that Miller can't cause any more pain to any more people.
"John was a good man, a loving man," said Nichols's cousin Nettie Nichols-Daubet. "He trusted you with all his money and then you murdered him."
Bridget Kline, Nichols's sister, and Brenda Trytek, Nichols's niece, also provided statements in court.
Miller, given the opportunity to speak, told the judge: "Not at this time." Reminded by both the judge and Union County District Attorney Pete Johnson that there was no other time, Miller still declined, repeating the same four words.
Defense: Felonies are 'academic'
Defense attorney Brian Ulmer, of Lewisburg, requested for the judge to suspend sentencing for the remaining five felony counts since the murder charge carried a maximum sentence. He said the "other matters are academic."
Johnson protested Ulmer's characterization of the criminal offenses.
"It is not academic for the family," he said. "She behaved this way for over a nine-year period with the intent to defraud everything she could possibly take. You heard the statements today that she took everything he had and then murdered him."
Ulmer said his client's demeanor should not be counted against her. It is "unfair" to consider it in sentencing because he advised her to stay calm no matter the jury's decision, he said.
Judge: Miller violated marital trust
Reibman said Miller violated the "marital trust" that should have existed between her and Nichols. He said the violation of trust and the continuous criminal behavior went into his sentencing decision.
If the homicide charge is overturned, other charges remain that would keep her incarcerated, he noted.
Reibman said he would not judge Miller for her demeanor or anything she failed to say. He said he would let everyone in court decide for themselves what Miller's demeanor meant.
Reibman also noted that the Pre-Sentence Investigation Report showed that Miller has no assets. He said he didn't want anyone in the courtroom to have a false impression that they would "somehow someway" see a large sum of money from Miller any time soon.
Reibman said Miller has 10 days to file post-sentence motions. The judge has 120 days to respond to Miller's filing. If Miller does not file a post-sentence motion, she has 30 days to appeal to the Superior Court of Pennsylvania.
Ulmer said there is a "time and place for the defense to protest," but today was not the day.
Miller, who was confined to a wheelchair, was immediately taken into custody to begin her state prison sentence.
Johnson was assisted in the prosecution during the trial by Senior Deputy Attorney General Jennifer Buck, but she was unable to attend the sentencing on Friday.