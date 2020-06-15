A viral video showing students issuing a "George Floyd challenge" does not reflect the "values and teachings" of the Selinsgrove Area School District Superintendent Chad Cohrs said in a statement.
The video posted on social media over the weekend shows three male students at a pool party with one of them issuing the challenge to other students. One student holds another underwater while saying, "Stop resisting." The teen that is underwater then comes up for air saying, "I can't breathe."
"Recently the school district was made aware of a video that was posted on a social media site which promoted racist and discriminatory views of others," Cohrs wrote. "Please be assured that the attitudes presented in this video do not reflect the values and teachings of the Selinsgrove Area School District."
Cohrs said the district will investigate the incident. "As a public school district, we are obligated to respect the freedom of speech, even if that speech is not respectful," he said. "We will be exploring what, if any, disciplinary action for off-campus behaviors we can take. We are examining ways of making improvements in the areas of citizenship and nondiscrimination. It is only by working together that we can eradicate racism and discrimination in our communities."
Sunbury Pastor Mark Gittens is calling for compassion, forgiveness and conversations after a video showing Selinsgrove Area School District students issuing a "George Floyd challenge" went viral.
The video posted on social media over the weekend shows three male students at a pool party with one of them issuing the challenge to other students. One student holds another underwater while saying, "Stop resisting." The teen that is underwater then comes up for air saying, "I can't breathe."
Gittens, pastor of h2church, in Sunbury, said he saw the video and hopes the families of those involved reach out to him.
"I'm praying they reach out to me and we can bring healing to this," Gittens said. "We are in a time where people are extremely sensitive and there is so much tension right now in the world. We need to stop and look in our hearts and begin to heal."
Gittens, a black pastor, said times continue to change and conversations need to be had with the younger generation about racism.
"A lot of these happening is a good chance for our younger people to have the opportunity to learn," Gittens said. "I don't want these types of acts to ruin people's lives. I think what some would call racists is more ignorance than anything else. As a black man, I have become an ambassador in the Valley and part of my role is to try to teach people, but with how things change, I sometimes don't know what to call me anymore."
Gittens said he wants people to become compassionate when these types of situations come up.
"We are at a time we need to be," Gittens said. "As a pastor, I am asking people to be compassionate and bear with each other and have conversations."
The incident comes just a week after Mifflinburg Area Superintendent Dan Lichtel posted a statement on the Mifflinburg district’s website, describing a video from two district students as promoting “a racist and discriminatory view of others.”
A minute-long clip shows two students deriding the legitimacy of the protests, with one of the students claiming black people feel entitled because of slavery.
Lichtel said he watched the clip multiple times and contemplated what disciplinary action he could take. One student graduated though the other remains in the district, he said. Ultimately, because it didn’t occur on school property or related to a school function, Lichtel said he couldn’t enact punishment.
“This is a really poor representation of our community. It’s upsetting on a personal level. I guarantee should something like this surface at a school function or event, we would absolutely take action. We don’t tolerate this language and attitude in our schools,” Lichtel said about the video.