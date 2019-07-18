SELINSGROVE — A boil-water advisory has been lifted in Selnsgrove borough following a water line break.
A crew working on Industrial Park Road ruptured a line on Monday prompting the boil-water advisory for Industrial Park Road, a portion of Sassafras Avenue from 219 W. Sassafras Ave. to the Church of the Nazarene at W. 543 Sassafras Ave. and Scholl's Alley, borough manager Paul Williams said.
Production at Ply Gem Industries on Sassafras Avenue was down on Monday until the line was repaired, he said.
Williams said the advisory was lifted this afternoon for the residents impacted.