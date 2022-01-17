Speed limit restrictions remain in place on Valley highways, but most of the winter storm that swept through the area Sunday is gone and the Winter Weather Advisory expired at 10 a.m.
The National Weather Service in State College said another inch of snow is possible this morning with lingering snow showers hanging around. Areas of the Laurel Highlands, west of State College, could see an additional 3-6 inches of snow.
Winds will whip throughout the day with gusts up to 50 mph. Sustained winds of 30-40 mph are possible, which will blow snow and potentially knock out power to some locations.
As of 11:15 Monday, PPL's outage map shows power out to 4,415 customers across its coverage area, including 351 homes in Northumberland, 29 in Snyder and three in Montour.
PennDOT is reminding drivers of possibly slippery road conditions that will impact the morning commute.
This morning PennDOT lifted some of the vehicle restrictions in place in parts of eastern Pennsylvania, including for Interstates 80 and 180.
The speed limit remains reduced to 45 mph on both local interstates.
This is a developing story. More details will be posted when they become available.