Both Evangelical Community Hospital and Geisinger have rescheduled COVID-19 vaccines due to continued nationwide weather-related supply chain challenges.
Delays in delivery of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine have forced Evangelical Community Hospital to cancel its vaccination clinic for today.
According to Brian Wolfe, Vice President of Physician and Clinic Practices at Evangelical, the delay in delivery only affects second doses of the Moderna vaccine. Wolfe said the Pennsylvania Department of Health has "committed to supplying all vaccine providers with second doses of the Moderna product within the 42-day window for the second shot. We are confident we can continue administering the booster doses of Moderna in the appropriate timeframe as long as the state makes good on its revised delivery schedule."
Wolfe said the hospital's supply of Pfizer vaccine is not impacted. The hospital will be able to fill all Pfizer vaccines scheduled through Feb. 26. At this time, the delay in delivery only pertains to second doses of the Moderna vaccine. Delivery delays may also impact clinic schedules over the next week or two, Wolfe said.
"First and second doses must be from the same vaccine manufacturer for maximum effectiveness," Wolfe said.
Geisinger is closing two vaccine clinics early today and closed two for the entire day. Geisinger is reaching out to those individuals whose vaccine appointments need to be rescheduled to provide a new appointment time. Those with vaccine appointments are also encouraged to check their myGeisinger accounts for updates on vaccine rescheduling or visit geisinger.org/COVIDvax.
The Geisinger Lewistown Hospital Vaccine Center will be closed on Thursday:
- First-dose vaccine appointments will be rescheduled to March 1.
- Second-dose vaccine appointments will be rescheduled to Friday.
The Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital Vaccine Center will be closed on Thursday:
- First-dose vaccine appointments will be rescheduled to March 1.
- Second-dose vaccine appointments will be rescheduled to Friday.
The Geisinger Health Plan Building Vaccine Center (Danville) will close at 11:50 a.m. Thursday:
- First-dose vaccine appointments will be rescheduled to March 1.
- Morning second-dose vaccine appointments will proceed as scheduled.
- All afternoon second-dose vaccines will be rescheduled to Thursday morning.
The Geisinger CenterPoint Vaccine Center (Jenkins Township) will close at 11:50 a.m. Thursday:
- First-dose vaccine appointments will be rescheduled to March 7.
- Morning second-dose vaccine appointments will proceed as scheduled.
- Afternoon second-dose vaccines will be rescheduled to Thursday morning.