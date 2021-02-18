FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2021, file photo, licensed practical nurse Tami Arnold prepares to administer a COVID-19 vaccine to Donna Wilson, 82, at Atrium Medical Center in Middletown, Ohio. The push to inoculate Americans against the coronavirus is hitting a roadblock: A number of states are reporting they are running out of vaccine, and tens of thousands of people who managed to get appointments for a first dose are seeing them canceled.