Geisinger and Weis Markets are offering second booster doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for everyone 50 and older and certain people who are immunocompromised, following new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration.
The CDC recommends those 50-years-old and olrder have an additional booster shot at least four months after their first booster. The agency also authorized a second booster for people 12 and older with certain immune deficiencies.
Weis Markets pharmacist immunizers are administering booster doses in the company’s 129 in-store pharmacies. There is no charge to customers for the boosters or initial rounds of COVID-19 immunizations.
“The second booster dose offers an increased level of protection to people aged 50 and above, particularly those over 65 years old. Immunocompromised individuals 12 years old and older are also eligible for the second booster,” said Rick Seipp, Weis Markets’ Vice President of Pharmacy. “This increased protection is designed to protect people and prevent serious COVID-19 infections requiring hospitalization. Our in-store pharmacy immunization program offers customers a quick and convenient option.”
To receive the second booster dose or other COVID-19 immunizations, customers should schedule an appointment with a Weis Markets certified immunizer at: https://www.weismarkets.com/pharmacy-services. Depending on availability and schedules, walk-in appointments are also welcome.
Geisinger retail pharmacies are accepting appointments for those who are eligible. You can make an appointment at Geisinger through MyGeisinger, the MyChart mobile app, or by calling 570-284-3657.
Remember to bring your COVID-19 vaccine card or proof of having received the vaccine to your appointment. More information about the COVID-19 vaccine is available at Geisinger.org/COVIDVax.
