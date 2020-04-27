A woman from western Pennsylvania was killed in a crash along Interstate 80 in Union County, state police at Milton announced.
Brianna M. Kimmel, 28, of Oakmont, was killed in a two-vehicle Interstate 80 crash in Union County involving a tractor-trailer and a car Sunday afternoon, state police confirmed in a release.
State trooper Kyle Thorpe said Kimmel was the driver of car. Addam M. Brown, 36, of Lake Harmony, was driving the tractor-trailer. He was not injured in the crash that occurred about 2:30 p.m. and shut down the highway for several hours.
The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 199, near the Mile Run exit in West Buffalo Township, according to a county 911 dispatcher.
According to police, Kimmel was traveling in the passing lane when her vehicle lost control. It spun across the right lane, exited the highway. After leaving the highway, Kimmel's 2010 Kia Rio hit a guide rail, spun back into highway, where the driver's side was struck by Brown's Freightliner. Kimmel was wearing a seatbelt, police said.
PennDOT issued a lane restriction advisory for the left, or passing, lane of I-80 between mile markers 198 and 199 due to the crash. The lane was closed for about 3 hours.