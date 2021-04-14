LEWISBURG — A Williamsport man is in Union County Jail after state police say he robbed a Kelly Township restaurant Tuesday evening.
Kenneth Robert Gough Jr., 40, faces seven charges following the incident that began at approximately 5:46 p.m. Tuesday at the Jersey Mike's Subs along Route 15. He is in jail on $200,000 bail.
Police report that Gough entered the store and stood at the counter for nearly a minute before telling an employee "she had 10 seconds" while his hand was on a firearm located in the waistband of his clothing. The employee went to another worker, and police said Gough said the same thing with his hand still on the weapon.
An employee put an undetermined amount of cash in a bag and Gough fled the scene driving a blue Chevrolet Colorado. Gough was seen by police after driving north on Route 15 and was stopped by police on Interstate 180, where he was taken into custody.
He was arraigned by District Judge Jeffrey Rowe on two counts of robbery, two counts of simple assault and single counts of theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and possessing instruments of a crime.