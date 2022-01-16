A Winter Weather Advisory is set to start at 4 p.m. across Pennsylvania as snow is expected to sweep across the state from the south during the day. The advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. Monday.
Snow will begin to move northward throughout the day with flakes expected in the Valley between 4 and 7 p.m.
The winter storm is expected to begin as all snow and then transition into a wintry mix of ice and rain Sunday night around the Route 15 corridor. Areas east of Route 15 are expected to get less snow, while totals could quickly pile heading into northern and western parts of the state.
The latest storm advisory for the region calls for 3-6 inches of snow with a light glaze of ice.
PennDOT is already advising motorists to avoid unnecessary travel and to anticipate speed and vehicle restrictions throughout the storm. PennDOT officials said they anticipate putting restrictions in place during the storm, including on Interstate 80.
Beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday, Tier 2 vehicle restrictions are planned for all interstates south of Interstate 80 and the turnpike. At 5 p.m., Tier 2 restrictions are expected for interstates north of I-80, including I-80; and PA Turnpike Northeast Extension (I-476) from I-80 to Clarks Summit.
Under Tier 2 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways: Tractors without trailers; tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers; tractors towing loaded tandem trailers unless there are chains or another approved alternate traction device on board; enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV; passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers; recreational vehicles/motorhomes; school buses, commercial buses and motor coaches; and motorcycles, buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, and motorcycles.
The snow comes on the heels of frigid temperatures that remain in the area this morning.
According to the National Weather Service in State College, temperatures were below zero across parts of Pennsylvania. The lowest temperature reported to NWS in State College was -10 in Sullivan County. Meteorologists said it was -6 in Mount Carmel late Saturday night, -3 near Natalie and -3 at Knoebels Amusement Resort.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.