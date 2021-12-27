A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most of today with the National Weather Service in State College calling for a mix of ice, snow and sleet throughout the day.
PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission said speed limits may be reduced depending on conditions. As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, PennDOT has temporarily redued the speed limit on Interstate 80 in the region. Along Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound between the Clinton County line and Interstate 180, the speed limit has been reduced to 45 mph
The advisory will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday. Ice accumulations up to a tenth of an inch are predicted, along with total snow and sleet accumulations of less than an inch.
The wintry mix will spread across central Pennsylvania from the southwest to northeast between 7-10 a.m. A thin layer of ice is expected over much of central Pennsylvania with 1-2 inches of snow possible north of Interstate 80.
Accumulations are expected to be higher on hilltops and in higher elevations.