A winter weather advisory goes into effect tonight and runs through Friday morning ahead of a predicted wintry mix expected to arrive in the Valley this evening.
According to the National Weather Service in State College, total snow and sleet accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and a quarter-inch of ice are possible. The advisory is in effect from 7 p.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday.
An initial burst of snow will turn to mainly sleet after dark tonight, according to NWS. Several hours of sleet will be followed by several hours of freezing rain. This combination will create a thick layer of ice, NWS says. Temperatures will gradually warm to just above freezing in most places before sunrise south of Interstate 81 and later Friday morning north of Interstate 81. Gusty winds on Friday, mainly after the precipitation ends, could lead to power outages.
Less than an inch of snow is expected with “the bigger ticket item being the sleet and freezing rain,” AccuWeather senior meteorologist Dave Dombek said. “It’s a pretty juicy storm, a lot of moisture. The question is what is the ratio between sleet and freezing rain?”
Travel restrictions
PennDOT announced several precautions ahead of the storm, including the pre-treatment of roads and advanced vehicle restrictions.
Anti-icing trucks may be seen along high-volume roads in the PennDOT District 3 region in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties, PennDOT reported. Anti-icing involves wetting the highway with salt brine before a storm’s arrival. The solution lowers the freezing point of water and slows or prevents ice from forming a bond with the pavement during the early stages of a storm.
PennDOT has moved back scheduled travel restrictions on state highways as the forecast changes.
Beginning at 7 p.m., Tier 1 restrictions will go into place along the Turnpike I-76 (Mainline) from New Stanton (Exit 75) to Breezewood (Exit 161) and the entire length of Interstate 99.
At 10 p.m., Tier 1 restrictions will be placed on Interstate 80 from I-99 to the Ohio border; and I-79 from I-80 to I-90.
Then at midnight, the same restrictions will go into place for the portion of Interstate 80 that bisects the Valley and all of Interstate 180, along with: U.S. 22 from I-78 to the New Jersey border; the entire length of I-78; I-81 from I-78 to the New York border; the entire length of I-84; the entire length of I-380; and the entire length of Route 33.
Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways: Tractors without trailers; tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers; tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers; enclosed cargo delivery trucks; passenger vehicles towing trailers; recreational vehicles/motorhomes; school buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATDs) and motorcycles.