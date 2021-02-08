The Valley could potentially see three snowstorms this week, including one that could drop another foot of snow on the region later this week.
The National Weather Service in State College has a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of the region, running from 1 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday.
According to NWS State College, total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 are possible along the Interstate 80 corridor. The storm is just the beginning of a snowy week in the region.
AccuWeather senior meteorologist John Feerick said Valley residents should hope for weather patterns to change over the course of the next two days because if current models turn out to be accurate, Valentine's Day weekend could be a mess.
But first, Feerick said, will be the inch or two of snow that will strike the Valley quickly starting late tonight and into the early morning causing a slippery morning commute.
"Then we will see another storm come through on Wednesday night that has the potential to be a plowable snow," he said. "There are some discrepancies right now but there is no question that if we get precipitation it will be snow."
How much snow falls Wednesday and Thursday is still up in the air, Feerick said.
"We are monitoring it and it all depends on the track the storm takes. It could be further south and would not see that much so we are hesitant to put out totals but it could be up to a foot of snow," he said.
"We will get a better track the closer we get."
AccuWeather.com's local forecast for Sunbury calls for 1-2 tonight and into Tuesday and 3-6 inches Wednesday into Thursday.
The next chance of significant snow in the area would be Saturday night into Sunday where an even bigger snow event is possible, Feerick said.
"It is difficult to say right now but another model is showing the best chance of snow to come Saturday night with the potential of ice and possibility of another foot of snow," he said. "These will also be longer snow events."
Feerick said he hates to be the bearer of bad news. "I wish I could tell everyone and predict it will be sunny and 60 the rest of the winter," he said.
Sunbury streets department foreman Steve Welker said the city is monitoring the situation.
"Everything worked well last time for us and we will follow that same method," he said.
The city decided to not issue any state of emergencies, which means residents do not have to move vehicles. "We learned a lot through this winter and we will continue to see what is working and what isn't," Welker said.
"When the snow ends we will inform the public every day on which streets we are clearing so people will have ample time to move their vehicles after the snow is done."
With the mild winter last year, Welker said the salt situation in the city is fine.
"We still have some and we just ordered another 160 tons which will get us through the rest of the year," he said. "Our department will be ready if we get the snow and the plow trucks will be out on the road the entire time."