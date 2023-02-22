A winter weather advisory goes into effect at 8 a.m. this morning and runs until 3 p.m. with a mix of precipitation expected to hit the Valley later this morning.
The National Weather Service has the advisory in effect for most of the northern and western parts of Pennsylvania. Total snow and sleet accumulations of up to a half-inch with a tenth of an inch of ice are expected.
Maximum snow and ice accumulations are forecast for the higher elevations north of Interstate 80. The wintry mix is expected to turn to snow this afternoon.