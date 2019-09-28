A helicopter crash on the last night of the 164th Bloomsburg Fair injured at least three people in the parking lot of the fairgrounds, according to the Columbia County 911 dispatch.
The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, the last day of the eight-day fair. The aircraft crashed in the parking lot, damaging several parked vehicles.
Details on the crash were limited. A representative of the Bloomsburg Police Department said a press release would be issued, but the information was not available by press time late Saturday night.
The helicopter is believed to be from the Professional Helicopter Rides, operated by J & J Shop Heliair, which provides passengers with trips over the fairgrounds.
Two eyewitnesses of the helicopter crash described the incident as a frightening experience.
“We heard the crash as we were walking out and knew immediately it was the helicopter,” said Margie Kunkel, of Tamaqua, about herself, her boyfriend and her daughter. “(It sounded like) just a big metal bang. Like a car accident sounds amplified 50 times.”
Kunkel said her boyfriend is a nurse and he went to the scene to help while she and her daughter were told to go back inside the gate. She said he helped who is believed to be two women and a male pilot.
“Everyone seemed to be shocked that this had happened,” she said. “Helicopters running for eight days non-stop at a fair sounds like a disaster to me, but who am I to say?”
Katharine Emerson, of Freeland, said she and her fiance were on the tram waiting for it to pull off when she saw the helicopter go down. They were just talking about how they wished they had time to ride the helicopter again.
“I just happened to look up when it just started beeping and dropped onto the cars,” said Emerson. “I jumped off the tram and ran, hoping no one was hurt. I’ve never seen something like that. Scary end to this year’s Bloomsburg Fair.”
Quite a few people ran to help, but those inside the wreckage had been pulled out by the time Emerson said she got there.
“I was a couple hundred feet away and there were people closer,” she said. “I am praying that they weren’t hurt badly. I know that I’m not sure if I want to go in a helicopter again though.”
This is the second accident involving the helicopters since 2013, but the original company is now partnered with J & J Shop Heliair, an operator of Professional Helicopter Rides, based out of Ocean City, Md., to provide the helicopter flights, according to the Bloomsburg Fair website.
Carl Enlow, 69, a pilot of the Heritage Rotors, died after being struck in the head with a helicopter blade on Sept. 27, 2013.
The rides, located just outside gate 5, is $20 a ride.
This is a developing story. More details will be provided as they become available.