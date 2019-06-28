MIFFLINBURG — A borough woman escaped with her dog as her home was gutted by fire early Friday morning while a police officer roused a neighboring couple and helped them to safety as flames spread to their house.
No one was injured, according to Chief Steve Walter of the Mifflinburg Hose Company.
A house at 507 Market St., where the fire originated, sustained severe damage and appears a total loss. The neighboring house at 501 Market St. sustained damage to the exterior of its western wall.
A state police fire marshal was expected on scene this morning to investigate. Walter said it appeared to have ignited on the front porch; a cause isn’t yet known. Walter wouldn’t say if it was suspicious.
“It’s curious as to how it started because of where it started,” Walter said.
Smoke detectors alerted Vicki Shipton to a fire at 507 Market St. before 1:25 a.m., according to Walter. She exited with her pet and little else than the clothes on her back, he said.
Patrolman Tracy Fetterman caught scent of the burning structures two blocks east as he was on a routine traffic stop. Dash-cam footage viewed by The Daily Item shows him speaking with the driver of the stopped vehicle when he looked up and noticed the glare from the flames.
“There’s a fire down there, I got to go,” Fetterman quickly tells the driver before rushing back to his cruiser and immediately using his police radio to report the fire.
The two-story house at 507 Market appears fully engulfed in the video footage shown to The Daily Item by Police Chief Fred Dyroff. Fetterman requests a second alarm to draw a wider response from surrounding fire stations. He parks west of the fire scene, allowing room for emergency apparatus.
“That was a good call to get additional resources on the road,” Walter said.
Though the fire is out of sight in the video, the officer’s microphone was live. Fetterman’s boots slap the pavement as he rushes to the burning home, his body armor and equipment jostling as the distressed voice of Shipton comes into range.
“Is there anybody in the house?” Fetterman asks.
There wasn’t. Shipton was out. Another resident, Shipton’s nephew, Troy Dietz, was at work, Walter said.
James and Carol Bohn were next door at 501 Market St. Fetterman entered the home and found Carol Bohn in a hallway, Dyroff said. The microphone was out of range at this point. The officer went and awakened her husband, Dyroff said.
“We’re very lucky he was on Market Street,” Dyroff said of Fetterman. “Right place at the right time.”
Members of the William Cameron, New Berlin, West End, Penns Creek and Middleburg fire companies as well as Mifflinburg Community Ambulance responded to assist Mifflinburg Hose. The borough fire station was manned on standby by members of Milton and Kreamer fire companies.
Firefighters arriving on scene supplied an engine with water from a hydrant at Fifth and Market streets, Walter said. The engine’s deck gun “knocked down” the flames, allowing firefighters to use hand lines and mount an interior attack. A hose on a tower truck shot water onto the home to prevent flames from spreading further.
The fire was brought under control within an hour and crews remained on scene until about 3:30 a.m., Walter said.
Walter suspects 507 Market St. is a total loss. The eastern exterior wall is almost fully charred from top to bottom, exposing burned wall studs and giving view to an equally charred interior. Windows were broken out to ventilate the property. Contents like a refrigerator and stacked laundry unit laid blackened and broken on the sidewalk. Broken pieces of charred wood from the home littered both sides of the home.
It’s owned by Craig Paskovich, who rented the property to Shipton. Mayor David Cooney said Paskovich had fully renovated the home.
The American Red Cross assisted Shipton, Walter said.
The Bohn’s home at 501 Market St. sustained fire damage though took on little smoke, Walter said. They were displaced but the property can be repaired.
Drivers passing by in the daylight later Friday morning slowed to survey the damage. Nearby residents out for morning walks stopped to see the damage.
The fire occurred directly across from Herr Memorial Library, where Shipton is employed, Cooney noted.
“I just woke up because of the lights,” said Rebekah Flanick, who lives near Sixth and Market streets.
Flanick spoke with neighbors Suzanne O’Dell-Sampsell and her husband, Bill, as they stood on the sidewalk across from the fire scene. She held her son, 1-1/2-year-old Gideon, and wondered aloud about how neighbors could help the fire victims.
“I never even heard sirens,” O’Dell-Sampsell said.