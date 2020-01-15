RIVERSIDE — A woman escaped injury after swerving to avoid a deer late Tuesday night with her vehicle plunging into a pond along Sunbury Road just outside of Riverside in Rush Township.
The woman was able to climb out of a window in the SUV, witnesses said.
State police from Stonington had previously responded to the incident that occurred between 11:30 and 11:40 p.m. Tuesday. State police and firefighters from Riverside and Danville were called Wednesday at about 8 a.m.
At about noon Wednesday, a state police spokesman identified the woman as Kimberly Rieger, 34, of 222 Tower Road, Sunbury.
He said a towing service was able to pull the vehicle from the pond.
The woman was able to get out of the vehicle, according to Barb Cooper, who lives across from the pond, which is located on the property of her brother, Rich Crone. Cooper said the woman was headed from her parents' home, in the Danville-Riverside area, to her home in the Mile Post Road area.
Crone said the area of the pond where the vehicle was is 5 to 6 feet deep.
"I heard a noise and saw tail lights. I said to my husband (Gary) 'I think someone is in the pond,'" Cooper said. Gary went out to look and "by the time he got there, the lady was out. She had gotten out the window. She was soaking wet," Cooper said.
The Coopers brought her into their house where they gave her a blanket and turned on the fireplace. "She was really cold," Cooper said. State police arrived in about an hour. After that, the woman's husband picked her up. "He came from work," Cooper said.
The woman told Cooper she swerved to miss a deer and didn't want to strike another deer since she had hit one a few weeks ago. She also didn't want to hit a nearby pole, Cooper said.
Someone Wednesday morning noticed the top of the vehicle sticking out of the water and called 911, which resulted in firefighters and three state troopers responding.
The Southside Fire Company, of Riverside, requested a boat from the East End Fire Department in Mahoning Township to confirm no one was in the vehicle. The boat arrived at about 8:40 a.m.
Firefighters in the boat were able to hook a chain to the vehicle so the tow truck could tow it out.
Cooper said the woman's husband had planned to call a tow truck in the morning.