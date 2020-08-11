COAL TOWNSHIP — Emergency responders worked 30 minutes Tuesday to free a woman trapped inside a passenger sedan that had flipped onto its side after she rear-ended another vehicle at the Route 61 traffic signal at Tharptown, according to Patrolman Michael Menapace of Coal Township Police Department.
Robin Koza, 61, of Coal Township, approached the signal driving west on 16th Street in a Chevrolet Malibu shortly before 2:30 p.m. when she failed to brake for a Nissan Sentra driven by Todd Kimbrel, of Selinsgrove, Menapace said.
Kimbrel just pulled the Sentra from a stop when it was struck, Menapace said.
Koza’s Malibu struck the Sentra on its rear driver’s side. Police said the force of the collision caused the Malibu to roll onto its driver’s side, entrapping Koza as rescue personnel severed the roof of the vehicle.
Ambulance personnel cared for Koza after she was removed and transported her about 0.3 miles to Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital. She was then flown by Life Flight helicopter to Geisinger, Danville, where she was listed in fair condition on Tuesday night, according to a nursing supervisor.
Kimbrel refused treatment at the scene and drove his vehicle from the scene as it sustained minor damage, police said.
Koza’s vehicle was towed by East End Auto.