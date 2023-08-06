DANVILLE — The Montour County Coroner’s Office and multiple police departments continue to investigate what led to the death of a woman found deceased in the Susquehanna River in Mahoning Township on Saturday.
Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn said the female was discovered Saturday afternoon. The woman was identified by Lynn as Susan Guthrie of the Berwick area.
Lynn said it didn’t appear the woman was in the river for a long period of time.
Lynn said Mahoning Township police, along with Milton state police and a state police forensic unit from Montoursville assisted at the scene. No other information is being provided at this time, authorities said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the coroner’s office at 570-275-1867.